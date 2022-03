Colts tight end Jack Doyle is hanging up his cleats. The former Pro Bowler announced Monday that he is retiring after nine seasons. "Growing up in Indianapolis in the late 90's/2000's it was impossible to not be a diehard Colts fan," Doyle said in a statement. "Getting the chance to play 9 seasons for the team I have always and will always cheer for has been a dream come true. It is something that is hard to describe. I now go back to being the fan I have always been and retiring from the great game of football.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO