Green jobs could grow in Pa.

New York State is partnering with community colleges to train students for thousands of green jobs as the state works towards its climate goals. Two dozen community colleges have partnered with the state in a bid for a federal grant to provide $25 million in training for green jobs, according to Ithaca Journal. The grant would fund training for 2,000 new workers as well as 1,500 people currently working in the fossil fuel industry. Many fossil fuel jobs in New York are likely to be lost as the state works towards 70% renewable energy by 2030 and zero carbon emissions by 2040.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO