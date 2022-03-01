ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green jobs could grow in Pa.

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9:30 am and 7:30 pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF...

www.witf.org

FOX 43

New UPS facilities in Pa. expected to create 1,700 jobs

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf continued his push for economic growth on Thursday, highlighting a new UPS facility that will create hundreds of new jobs in central Pennsylvania. The governor visited the future location of the UPS northeast regional hub in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County on...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
99.9 KEKB

Job Growth: Why Colorado is A Clean, Green, Money Machine

Colorado is one of just a few states that are leading the way in green jobs leading to a brighter future. According to a report from WorkingNation, Colorado boasts the third-largest green workforce in the country, and we're still not done!. Green Jobs In Colorado. Across the state of Colorado,...
COLORADO STATE
WOLF

Northeastern PA leading the Commonwealth in Job Creation

LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — According to Pennsylvania's Governor's Action Team's Annual Report for 2020-2021. Northeastern Pennsylvania is Leading the Commonwealth in job creation. Number 1 in anything is a big title to declare especially in something as important as job creation. John Augustine President and CEO of Penn's Northeast...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NY1

DiNapoli: NY's 'green economy' push created one million jobs

A focus on the green economy sector has created more than 1 million jobs over two years, a report released Wednesday by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found. The report, assessing the impact on environmental and sustainability projects launched by the state, also found jobs in the "green" sector composed 17% of all employment in New York prior to the pandemic in 2020.
POLITICS
Phys.org

Green jobs and the transition to an environmentally sustainable economy

Last week, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli issued an excellent analysis of the growth of green jobs in New York State and the potential for additional growth in the future. According to the comptroller's report:. "There were 1.7 million green jobs in New York in 2019, 17.3 percent of...
ECONOMY
FL Radio Group

DiNapoli Urging State to Fund Green Job Programs

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is urging the state to fund more programs to grow its green economy. In a press release DiNapoli said “climate change is driving a concerted effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase resiliency. To be successful, we need trained individuals who can fill these jobs.”
POLITICS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Deli Star opens new Midtown plant with plans to grow to 475 jobs

ST. LOUIS — State and local leaders gathered Tuesday in Midtown for the grand opening of a new 110,000-square-foot facility for meat manufacturer and packager Deli Star, which aims to grow to nearly 500 employees by the middle of the decade. Deli Star, which supplies companies with meats and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Jobs
ABC Action News

A growing number of farms are recycling cow manure for green energy

PLYMOUTH, Ind. — Homestead Dairy Farm is family-owned and operated. Jill and Brian Houin recycle cow manure to help power their hometown with green energy. They’re able to do that with the help of an anaerobic digester. Nick Elger with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says they estimate...
PLYMOUTH, IN
FingerLakes1.com

Community colleges pave way for New York’s green job future

New York State is partnering with community colleges to train students for thousands of green jobs as the state works towards its climate goals. Two dozen community colleges have partnered with the state in a bid for a federal grant to provide $25 million in training for green jobs, according to Ithaca Journal. The grant would fund training for 2,000 new workers as well as 1,500 people currently working in the fossil fuel industry. Many fossil fuel jobs in New York are likely to be lost as the state works towards 70% renewable energy by 2030 and zero carbon emissions by 2040.
COLLEGES
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 561,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 77.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 930,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an […]
CECIL COUNTY, MD
