Red-White Spring Game set for BTN broadcast, 1 p.m. start on April 9

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
 1 day ago

Most of the details for Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game were already set.

Now there's a start time, too.

The annual scrimmage at Memorial Stadium will start at 1 p.m. April 9 and is slated for live broadcast on BTN, NU announced Tuesday.

The game will mark the end of Nebraska's 15-practice spring football session, which began Monday. NU is essentially practicing three times per week until the spring game, with a week off from March 12-19 for UNL's spring break.

As of late last week, NU had sold about 37,000 tickets for the spring game. In 2021, attendance was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and in 2020 it didn't happen at all because the Big Ten had suspended all athletics activities.

Tickets for the scrimmage can be purchased at Huskers.com/tickets. They cost $10 for adults and $1 for eighth-graders and younger. Tickets purchased at the gate on April 9 are $20.

After the Red-White Spring Game airs on BTN, the network will show the Husker baseball game against Rutgers at 3:15 p.m.

A top priority for OC Mark Whipple this spring: Identify who can be 'the guy' for the Huskers

Steven M. Sipple: You want energy? Ask Mickey Joseph about his WRs playing special teams

Red Report: Thompson takes snaps with No. 1 offense; injury report; center position TBD; go time for young DLs

#Athletics#Btn#American Football#College Football#Nu#Unl#Huskers Com#The Red White Spring Game#Rutgers#Oc Mark Whipple#Red Report#Tbd
KSNB Local4

Spring Game kickoff time announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Kickoff for the Nebraska Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO on Saturday, April 9 has been set for 1 p.m. CT at Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on BTN. Tickets for the Red-White Spring Game remain available at //Huskers.com/tickets. Reserved tickets are $10 for...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Four Baseball Games Televised on Nebraska Public Media

Four Nebraska baseball games have been selected by Nebraska Public Media, formerly known as NET, for statewide broadcasts during the 2022 season. Nebraska Public Media's slate includes home games on Saturday, March 26 vs. Michigan, Wednesday, April 27 vs. Omaha and Saturday, April 30 vs. Iowa. Nebraska's road game at Creighton on Tuesday, March 29 will also be aired on Nebraska Public Media.
OMAHA, NE
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

