The Batman RT Score Revealed And The Critics Are Positive So Far

While arguably all comic book movies find their way to the larger pop culture conversation, the hype leading up to this week's release of The Batman has felt particularly different. The fervor surrounding the film — which has ranged from conversations about the casting and costume choices, to dissections of the various pieces of marketing, to debates about the merits of its tie-in calzone pizza — have been a small microcosm of the never-ending "Batmania" around DC's Dark Knight. The character has arguably dominated superhero comics (and the various tie-in media around superhero comics) since his original debut in 1939. Even if someone doesn't consider themselves a fan of Batman comics, they have most likely still experienced him in his multiple movie and cartoon reboots, the avalanche of merchandise bearing his symbol, or the catchphrases and iconography that have permeated into our cultural lexicon. Yes, superhero comics have spawned characters that have become globally recognizable and inspired the hearts of many, but (outside of maybe Marvel's Spider-Man) none have even come close to the consistent notoriety and love of Batman. What exactly is it about the Caped Crusader, who could have easily been stuck among the dime-a-dozen forgotten gimmicks created in the Golden Age of comics, that has made him endure as a one-of-a-kind cultural icon?

