Co-Host of “America’s Newsroom” Dana Perino joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to react to the news of Jeff Zucker resigning from CNN. Zucker has stepped down from his role as the CEO of CNN following the revelation he failed to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a staffer at the network. There are now reports coming out that Chris Cuomo’s legal team played a role in exposing the romance. Cuomo was fired by CNN back in December.

