Spawn #56 | SPAWN Daily – The Comic Source Podcast

By Jace Milam
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpawn #56 – Story – Todd McFarlane, Pencils – Greg Capullo, Inks – Todd McFarlane & Danny Miki, Letters – Tom Orzechowski, Colors – Brian Haberlin, Dan Kemp & Jason Gorder. Absolutely exquisite line & color work in this issue. The subtle...

Comments / 0

