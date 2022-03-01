Bid Approved For Major Rochester Road Project; Work Begins Soon

I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?

