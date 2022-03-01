ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Bid Approved For Major Rochester Road Project; Work Begins Soon

By Kim David
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Work is expected to begin soon on a major road project in northwest Rochester. The City Council Wednesday approved a $12.5-million bid submitted by Elcor Construction to...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

What are the 4 Most Expensive Cities to Live in Minnesota?

I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy