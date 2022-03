WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Four Northwest Indiana teens have been arrested in connection with the beating of a fifth youth inside a school restroom, authorities said. The three 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy were processed into a juvenile detention center Tuesday on suspicion of what would be felony battery if the boys were adults, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office said.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO