OSWEGO – The Oswego Kiwanis Club and Oswego City County Youth Bureau will be having an Easter basket giveaway to those in need. Please remember this does not fulfill Easter for you. Please call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451 to sign up for a basket. Pick up will be on April 9 at 11 a.m. at Breitbeck Park Parking lot. You must be signed up to receive baskets.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO