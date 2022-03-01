ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

January 6 committee issues subpoenas targeting the attempt to delay certification of election results

By Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer, CNN
 6 days ago

CNN — The House select committee investigating last year's US Capitol attack issued subpoenas Tuesday to six different individuals who have ties to the effort to interrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election. The group represents a wide...

Mother Jones

The January 6 Committee Subpoenaed Roger Stone’s Phone Records

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone on Thursday sued the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Congress in an effort to block a subpoena the panel issued for his phone records.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Capitol riot committee subpoenas disgraced ex-Kansas attorney general, OAN host who promoted fake election fraud claims

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued subpoenas to six attorneys connected with former president Donald Trump’s failed 2020 campaign who promoted baseless claims of election fraud in the days leading up to the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814. In a statement, select committee chairman Bennie Thompson said the latest tranche of subpoenas was issued to aid the nine-member panel’s inquiry into “attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of electoral votes and any efforts to corruptly change the outcome of the 2020 election”.Two of the highest-profile recipients of these latest subooenas include one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KRMG

Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection subpoenaed Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, on Thursday after she abruptly ended a voluntary interview with lawmakers last week. The panel is seeking testimony and additional records from...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Five vile things Trump did to Zelensky and Ukraine that you forgot about

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine getting more horrific, Donald Trump and his allies are frantically erasing the truth about Trump’s relations with Ukraine. Trump absurdly claims that as president, he stood strong behind Ukraine and NATO, while his spinners comically downplay his corrupt and deeply malevolent betrayal of our ally.
POTUS
#Cnn#House#Us Capitol#The Select Committee#American#Cable News Network Inc
Washington Post

Trump was ready to give Putin what he wanted. We now have a president on the right side.

No one should forget or underestimate the degree to which President Donald Trump empowered Russian aggression. “President Trump at a pretty critical period withheld military assistance to Ukraine,” which was “desperate for it at that particular junction, basically to get [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky to do him a personal favor,” former Russia adviser (and witness in the Ukraine extortion impeachment) Fiona Hill said on “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “Well, that sends a message to Putin that Ukraine is a plaything for him, and for himself as well, and for the United States. And that nobody’s really serious about protecting Ukraine.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
