Every morning, Ellen Davis, the owner of a 130-year-old Victorian mansion uptown, wakes up, picks up the morning newspaper off the front porch and reads comments and notes from gracious customers written in her guest book. The house, located on 511 N. Church St., not only serves as Davis’ home, but as a space for people to come together and enjoy an exquisite dining experience.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO