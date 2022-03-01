ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Harvey Was Shocked After Hearing a 'Family Feud' Contestant's Beyoncé Impression

By Katherine Tinsley
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Harvey tried to keep an open mind when a Family Feud contestant said she could sing just like Beyoncé. But unfortunately, she didn't impress the game show host and he let her know. It all went down in a recent episode in which the Blackstone and Difede...

Mz T
1d ago

I remember that show... She didn't sound like Beyonce at all!! Her family was agreeing that she really sounds like Beyonce. Steve was like wth he knew she didn't sound like her, which she totally did not.

10
LittleLady
1d ago

Didn’t sound good but it’s all in fun 🤣🤣🤣 family that laughs together love together 💕 even when they lying about you sounding good singin’🤦🏽‍♀️🤣🤣🤣

7
Sandra Mike
1d ago

Steve was like r u serious tht was not Beyonce and he's right

8
