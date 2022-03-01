ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy charged in Oxford school shooting to stay in jail

By The Associated Press
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy accused of killing four students at Oxford High School will remain in an adult jail while awaiting trial.

A judge rejected a request to transfer him to a facility for teens.

Judge Kwame Rowe says Ethan Crumbley’s “basic needs” are being met at the Oakland County jail, and he’s kept apart from adult inmates.

Crumbley is charged with murder and other crimes in a mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

His lawyers have said they will pursue an insanity defense. His parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Authorities say James and Jennifer Crumbley failed to secure a family gun and ignored signs of their son’s mental distress.

IN THIS ARTICLE
