ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

[WATCH] Iowa Student Manager Drains Incredible Half-Court Shot

By Dave Roberts
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the Big Ten Conference game Monday between Northwestern and Iowa, the biggest celebration wasn't the Hawkeyes' 82-61 win over the Wildcats. No, the incredible moment occurred during a...

kxrb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes land transfer tight end

When the Iowa football program shops in the NCAA transfer portal, it isn’t necessarily looking for the shiniest car in the lot. It’s more about the fit for the Hawkeyes. Monday evening, Iowa welcomed an All-Patriot League tight end to the program. Steven Stilianos, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound Virginia...
IOWA CITY, IA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCRG.com

Murray, Bohannon lead No. 24 Iowa over Northwestern 82-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 26 points and 18 rebounds, and sixth-year guard Jordan Bohannon added 18 points in his final home game as No. 24 Iowa defeated Northwestern 82-61. It was the eighth double-double of the season for Murray, who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 23.2 points per game.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Quad-Cities Times

Clark is latest Hawkeye named Big Ten's best

Caitlin Clark doesn’t think it happened by accident. The Iowa sophomore became the fourth Hawkeye in five seasons to be named as the Big Ten player of the year in women’s basketball on Tuesday, following two-time winner Megan Gustafson and Kathleen Doyle in receiving the recognition. "I think...
HAWKEYE, IA
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fran Mccaffery
The Spun

Former 5-Star WR Reportedly Arrested, Suspended By CFB Program

Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCRG.com

Waterloo West to play for first state championship since 2002

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo West came out firing and held on to beat West Des Moines Valley 58-48 in the Class 5A semifinals of the girls state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena. Sahara Williams led the Wahhawks with 21 points and 7 rebounds. Halli Poock added 13,...
DES MOINES, IA
97X

Iowa Hawkeyes Student Manager NAILS Half Court Shot

The Iowa Hawkeyes basketball team celebrated senior night on Monday with a win over Northwestern, but it was a student manager who stole the show. Student manager Jack Devlin was able to take a shot at the net from the half-court line during the game's final media timeout. The first shot's attempt missed by only a little, but the second shot he took at the net sunk through the net. He was mobbed by his teammates immediately.
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Learning Disabilities#Hawkeyes#Associated Press
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes hit the road seeking memories, wins

IOWA CITY — As Jordan Bohannon walked off the court Monday night, fans thanked the University of Iowa senior for the contributions he has made to the Hawkeye basketball program over the past six seasons. He appreciated the sentiments, but considered them a bit premature. “A lot of people...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KCCI.com

Iowa blasts Northwestern on Senior Day

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Keegan Murray had 26 points and 18 rebounds, and sixth-year guard Jordan Bohannon added 18 points in his final home game as No. 24 Iowa defeated Northwestern 82-61. It was the eighth double-double of the season for Murray, who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 23.2 points per game. Bohannon, the Big Ten's all-time leader in 3-pointers and Iowa's career leader in assists, had four 3-pointers. Connor McCaffery had a season-high 17 points for the Hawkeyes. Murray nearly outscored Northwestern in the first half. He had 13 points, while the Wildcats scored just 17 on 22 percent shooting.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

City High’s Michelle Conlon named 15th recipient of IGHSAU First Lady Award

Iowa City’s Michele Conlon has been named the recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s First Lady Award. Conlon is the 15th recipient of what is considered the IGHSAU’s most prestigious honor. She was an outstanding athlete at City High, where she participated in softball, basketball and volleyball. She was a four-time state tennis participant, where she won state twice, and was runner-up one year. She took her tennis skills to the University of Iowa, where she was the #1 singles and doubles player all four years.
IOWA CITY, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy