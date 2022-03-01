[WATCH] Iowa Student Manager Drains Incredible Half-Court Shot

The Iowa Hawkeyes basketball team celebrated senior night on Monday with a win over Northwestern, but it was a student manager who stole the show. Student manager Jack Devlin was able to take a shot at the net from the half-court line during the game's final media timeout. The first shot's attempt missed by only a little, but the second shot he took at the net sunk through the net. He was mobbed by his teammates immediately.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO