‘Supreme’ selection for EC’s Trabel headlines local All-State girls’ hoops selections

There might not have been a single person more surprised about being given Honorable Mention All-State honors than Nixon fullback Alexis Gonzalez. "Honestly, I thought it was a mistake at first," he said. "I had no idea. My mom told me actually. She saw it in the paper and she let me know and I thought it was a mistake." Mistake it was not though as the senior was given Honorable Mention honors for All-State by the Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA) along with El Paso Coronado's Diego Retana. Gonzalez, in fact, was one of just five fullbacks...

NIXON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO