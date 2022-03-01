ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell rejects NRSC Chair Rick Scott's tax pitch

By Jonathan Swan
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has publicly swatted down a controversial tax proposal pitched by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, in an unusual airing of private tensions between the two senior Republicans. Driving the news: Standing before a crowd of reporters at the...

www.axios.com

Comments / 1

