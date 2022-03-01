This Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In Indianapolis

Photo: Getty Images

Pancakes are a classic go-to for breakfast . You can dress them up any way you'd like by adding different toppings and ingredients such as chocolate chips, blueberries, whipped cream, and the always-pleasing maple syrup. Some pancakes even have a unique twist with added secret ingredients that set them apart from others, such as sour cream, potatoes, blue corn, and brown sugar.

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated restaurants in the city that serve pancakes.

According to the website, the highest-rated pancakes in Indianapolis come from Lincoln Square Pancake House on Meridian Street. One Yelp user left a great review of the restaurant, writing:

"Perfect place to go for breakfast

The variety on the menu is perfect

Food good and temperature great

Flavors are delicious coffee good

Nice environment for everyone

Prices are good

Highly recommend to everyone"

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants for getting pancakes in Indianapolis:

Lincoln Square Pancake House (Meridian St) Lincoln Square Pancake House (W 11th St) The Oakmont Yolk- City Way Milktooth Another Broken Egg Cafe Four Seasons Just Judy's Biscuits Cafe Hotcakes Emporium Pancake House & Restaurant

Click here to check out the full list.