ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

This Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In Indianapolis

By Ginny Reese
WFBQ Q95
WFBQ Q95
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6LIX_0eSfUryp00
Photo: Getty Images

Pancakes are a classic go-to for breakfast . You can dress them up any way you'd like by adding different toppings and ingredients such as chocolate chips, blueberries, whipped cream, and the always-pleasing maple syrup. Some pancakes even have a unique twist with added secret ingredients that set them apart from others, such as sour cream, potatoes, blue corn, and brown sugar.

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated restaurants in the city that serve pancakes.

According to the website, the highest-rated pancakes in Indianapolis come from Lincoln Square Pancake House on Meridian Street. One Yelp user left a great review of the restaurant, writing:

"Perfect place to go for breakfast
The variety on the menu is perfect
Food good and temperature great
Flavors are delicious coffee good
Nice environment for everyone
Prices are good
Highly recommend to everyone"

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants for getting pancakes in Indianapolis:

  1. Lincoln Square Pancake House (Meridian St)
  2. Lincoln Square Pancake House (W 11th St)
  3. The Oakmont
  4. Yolk- City Way
  5. Milktooth
  6. Another Broken Egg Cafe
  7. Four Seasons
  8. Just Judy's
  9. Biscuits Cafe
  10. Hotcakes Emporium Pancake House & Restaurant

Click here to check out the full list.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Indianapolis, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancakes#Chocolate Chips#Yelp#Pancake House#Food Drink
WFBQ Q95

WFBQ Q95

Indianapolis, IN
2K+
Followers
256
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Q95 Indy's Classic Rock and Home of The Bob & Tom Show

 https://q95.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy