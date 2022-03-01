Mid America economy continues to show strong growth

Job Growth in the United States Shows , Economy Moving On From COVID-19 Pandemic. ABC News reports businesses in the United States have started rapidly hiring new employees. ABC News reports businesses in the United States have started rapidly hiring new employees. As the surge of the Omicron variant subsides, . experts say more citizens of the United States have been spending at restaurants, shops and hotels. experts say more citizens of the United States have been spending at restaurants, shops and hotels. Despite rampant inflation in the country, the U.S. Labor Department reported employers adding 678,000 jobs in February. Despite rampant inflation in the country, the U.S. Labor Department reported employers adding 678,000 jobs in February. The month saw the largest amount of new hires since July 2021. The month saw the largest amount of new hires since July 2021. According to ABC News, the unemployment rate currently stands at 3.8%. According to ABC News, the unemployment rate currently stands at 3.8%. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic may be finally loosening its grip on the United States economy. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic may be finally loosening its grip on the United States economy. Very strong numbers in very uncertain times. , Jane Oates, president of WorkingNation, former U.S. Labor Department official, via ABC News. Very strong numbers in very uncertain times. , Jane Oates, president of WorkingNation, former U.S. Labor Department official, via ABC News. All signs are that the pandemic is easing its hold on jobs and the economy. , Jane Oates, president of WorkingNation, former U.S. Labor Department official, via ABC News. All signs are that the pandemic is easing its hold on jobs and the economy. , Jane Oates, president of WorkingNation, former U.S. Labor Department official, via ABC News.

