Economy

Mid America economy continues to show strong growth

By Local News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, N.E.(WNAX)- Mixed signals for the February Mid America economy report with a number of outside factors...

Arizona Daily Sun

Job Growth in the United States Shows Economy Moving On From COVID-19 Pandemic

Job Growth in the United States Shows Economy Moving On From COVID-19 Pandemic. ABC News reports businesses in the United States have started rapidly hiring new employees. As the surge of the Omicron variant subsides, experts say more citizens of the United States have been spending at restaurants, shops and hotels. Despite rampant inflation in the country, the U.S. Labor Department reported employers adding 678,000 jobs in February. The month saw the largest amount of new hires since July 2021. According to ABC News, the unemployment rate currently stands at 3.8%. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic may be finally loosening its grip on the United States economy. Very strong numbers in very uncertain times. All signs are that the pandemic is easing its hold on jobs and the economy. , Jane Oates, president of WorkingNation, former U.S. Labor Department official, via ABC News.
BUSINESS
The New Yorker

A Strong Jobs Report Shows How the U.S. Economy Has Learned to Live with the Coronavirus

Two years after the first wave of COVID-19 prompted an unprecedented shutdown of offices, factories, and schools, it looks like the U.S. economy is finally moving beyond the coronavirus. Last month, employers added close to seven hundred thousand jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to Friday’s monthly employment report. The over-all unemployment rate dipped to 3.8 per cent—the lowest level since the onset of the pandemic. Economists had been expecting positive news, owing to the decline in the Omicron wave, but the report was far stronger than expected. Hiring was healthy across a broad range of industries, and the labor force expanded by more than three hundred thousand people, as more Americans returned to work.
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Bank of America: Strong Tailwinds

BoA is poised to benefit from substantial interest rate hikes by the Fed over the next couple of years. Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has actually soared to new highs while still trading at a cheap multiple. The large bank is set to see massive benefits from higher interest rates after taking a big net interest income hit in 2020. My investment thesis remains Bullish on BoA continuing to push higher while rewarding shareholders with large capital returns.
BUSINESS

