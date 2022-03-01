ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January 6 committee issues subpoenas targeting the attempt to delay certification of election results

By Ryan Nobles
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN — The House select committee investigating last year’s US Capitol attack issued subpoenas Tuesday to six different individuals who have ties to the effort to interrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election. The group represents a wide range of individuals who played a role in...

