Click here to read the full article. TV series about the lives of high school girls are commonplace in the U.S., yet when Tima Shomali set out to create such a program in her native Jordan, it was such a shocking endeavor that her family staged an intervention and a member of parliament requested it be blocked. The series is called “AlRawabi School for Girls” and is available on Netflix in the U.S. now, after becoming a hit not only across the Middle East but topping the most-watched top 10 lists for Netflix in France, Latin America and more. Shomali, who...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 MINUTES AGO