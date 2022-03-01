Caseville's Jordan keeps students engaged with astronomy, forensics classes

Caseville teacher Sarah Jordan thinks science sometimes gets a bad rap. That's why she loves providing her students with opportunities to experience some of the things they learned in the classroom in the real world. (Courtesy photo)

Caseville teacher Sarah Jordan thinks science sometimes gets a bad rap.

That's why she loves providing her students with opportunities to experience some of the things they learned in the classroom in the real world.

"It's really great to be able to take kids on different trips and do different experiments and be very hands-on. I like the hands-on experience. It's nice to be able to show kids that it's accessible to everyone."

Jordan teaches courses like physical science and chemistry as well as more exotic subjects like astronomy and crime scene forensics. It can be a challenge to get outside and gaze at the stars outside of school hours, but her forensics course provides her students with many opportunities to experience real-world examples of what they have learned in the classroom. She also serves as the National Honor Society advisor, VEX robotics co-coach and advisor to the Garden Club.

Her kids quickly discover what they have seen on "CSI" television shows has more to do with Hollywood than it does with actual crime scene work. They learn about the different ways of lifting fingerprints as well as blood-spatter patterns and forensic psychology. She tests her students with a "mystery" they are tasked to solve using knowledge gained from their lessons.

"I want to open their eyes to what's available in this field in general because there's a lot you can do with it," Jordan said. "There's a lot of math involved in this, so I keep it as conceptual as possible because I have freshman through seniors."

When she's not teaching, Jordan enjoys getting outdoors and spending time with her friends doing things like hiking and road cycling. She also spends three weeks in the Upper Peninsula for teacher training and plans a vacation around the time she spends up north.

She was inspired by her love of the outdoors when she worked to keep her students attentive and engaged during those few months when they learned from home during the early days of the pandemic. Field trips became virtual as students in her STEM class learned about Michigan’s iconic Blue Water and Mackinac bridges.

"It was probably goofy and the kids rolled their eyes, but we were breaking new ground there," she said.

When she's not exploring what the great state of Michigan has to offer, she spends a lot of time in the kitchen taking care of Agatha. That's the name she gave to her sourdough bread starter she created prior to the pandemic, which she alternately feeds and then keeps in a jar in her refrigerator. Agatha requires some care and feeding, but Jordan said she's gotten the hang of it over the past two years.

"It's like making yogurt," Jordan said. "You only take a little bit of the previous batch and put it into equal parts flower and water and then the bacteria eat it up. You just kind of do it every other day."

This story was presented as part of our annual Teachers and Healers special section, which recognizes people working in the medical and educational industries in the Upper Thumb.