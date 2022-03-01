ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is This Is Us on Tonight? Find Out Why the Drama's Taking a Week Off—And What Happens Next

By Lauren Thoman
Parade
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite initial reports from star Milo Ventimiglia and NBC that the final season of This Is Us would air without interruption, it turns out that Season 6 of the tear-jerking drama still needs to take some breaks after all. After a frustrating Season 5 schedule that aired only in short spurts...

parade.com

Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
Parade

Renée Zellweger on Bringing Murderer Pam Hupp To Life, Why We Love True Crime and How She Physically Prepared for the Role

The Bridget Jones’s Diary star and two-time Oscar winner (for Cold Mountain and Judy) Renée Zellweger, 52, makes her network television limited-series debut in The Thing About Pam (March 8 on NBC). It’s based on a true-crime Dateline podcast about the 2011 murder of a Missouri insurance worker, Betsy Faria, that resulted in the conviction of her husband. Zellweger plays Pam Hupp, the woman whose diabolical scheme sent an innocent man to jail.
Parade

The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who've Moved to GAC Family

Newly rebranded network, GAC Family, has been making waves among fans of the family rom-com and specifically those associated with Hallmark Channel. Previously known as Great American Country, the network was bought by a group of investors that includes former Crown Media CEO Bill Abbott. The network was rebranded and...
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
He's a Lover and a Fighter! 5 Reasons We'll Miss Murtagh in Season 6 of Outlander

While it feels so right to celebrate the return of time-traveling romance epic Outlander as Season 6 arrives on Starz beginning Sunday, March 6, there is a bit of a pall over the proceedings. Sorry to remind you, but beloved godfather and ride-or-die Scot Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (Duncan Lacroix) will not be there; he’s dead, remember? Very, very dead (OK, fine, he could definitely show up as a ghost or in a dream-type situation, but it’s not the same!). While his return to the series following Season 2’s big Battle of Culloden was a surprise for book readers (in Diana Gabaldon’s novels, Murtagh dies there), it was a welcome one; having him re-enter the lives of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) lives 20 years later only made Seasons 4 and 5 emotionally richer. But then the guy had to go and get himself killed by redcoats at the Battle of Alamance. So to say that Murtagh’s absence won’t go unnoticed in Season 6 of Outlander is an understatement. In fact, here are five reasons why we’re going to be missing Murtagh on Season 6 of Outlander.
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Dropped the Name of a Surprising Housewife Who Approached Her to Work on a Song

Not only is Kandi Burruss one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and is now also sharing her life on the new Bravo series Kandi & The Gang, which shows fans the inner workings of her Old Lady Gang restaurant, but she is, of course, a music icon. She's made history in the industry as a member of Xscape and a solo artist, as well as a prolific songwriter ("No Scrubs," "Bills, Bills, Bills," you get the picture). She is also the woman behind Kim Zolciak-Biermann's legendary track, "Tardy for the Party."
Parade

14 Things to Watch Next Week: A Lucy Doc, the ACM Awards & Renee Z De-Glams for Pam

Wondering what to watch next week? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of March 4 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
Parade

So Exactly How Does Time Travel Work on Outlander? Let's Break Down What We Know

Let’s be honest with ourselves: No one’s watching the time-traveling romance drama Outlander for a scientific exploration of how time travel could possibly exist. Viewers are here for the romance; we know it, the show knows it. Outlander, which is based on Diana Gabaldon’s popular series of novels, is much more focused on what happens when our heroine Claire (Caitriona Balfe) travels from 1945 back to 1743 and meets Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), the Scottish highlander who turns out to be the love of her life, rather than how she does it. Still, it’s hard to watch a TV series with that kind of premise and not wonder. That’s why we’re here to help! Below, find some answers—and, not surprisingly, even more questions—to the who, what, where, when, why, and yes, how of time travel on Outlander.
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
Parade

Exclusive! When Calls the Heart Season 9 Premiere Sneak Peek

Hearties, new episodes of your favorite show are finally here! When Calls the Heart comes roaring back for season 9 on Sunday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET with an appropriately titled episode, “In Like a Lion.”. And we’ve got spoilers for the season premiere! In the opening episode,...
epicstream.com

Yoon Chan Young New Drama 2022: What's Next for All of Us Are Dead Star?

Yoon Chan Young is continuing his skyrocketing fame with his new drama Juvenile Delinquency. There's no stopping Yoon Chan Young from reaching greeting heights after joining the cast of All of Us Are Dead. Released on January 28, the Netflix series immediately gained hype and received an overwhelming response from...
