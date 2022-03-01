Is This Is Us on Tonight? Find Out Why the Drama's Taking a Week Off—And What Happens Next

While it feels so right to celebrate the return of time-traveling romance epic Outlander as Season 6 arrives on Starz beginning Sunday, March 6, there is a bit of a pall over the proceedings. Sorry to remind you, but beloved godfather and ride-or-die Scot Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (Duncan Lacroix) will not be there; he’s dead, remember? Very, very dead (OK, fine, he could definitely show up as a ghost or in a dream-type situation, but it’s not the same!). While his return to the series following Season 2’s big Battle of Culloden was a surprise for book readers (in Diana Gabaldon’s novels, Murtagh dies there), it was a welcome one; having him re-enter the lives of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) lives 20 years later only made Seasons 4 and 5 emotionally richer. But then the guy had to go and get himself killed by redcoats at the Battle of Alamance. So to say that Murtagh’s absence won’t go unnoticed in Season 6 of Outlander is an understatement. In fact, here are five reasons why we’re going to be missing Murtagh on Season 6 of Outlander.

