ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

INX focusing on sustainability at INFOFLEX 2022

labelandnarrowweb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINX International Ink Co., a global supplier of inks and color management technologies, has several sustainable packaging ink options it plans to discuss with package printers and converters at INFOFLEX 2022. Scheduled for March 13-14 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Texas, INX (booth 715) will be exhibiting at the...

www.labelandnarrowweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

The steps to sustainability

Miao Hong, based at the Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, tells Nature Chemistry about her work in sustainable polymer design and her thoughts about the future of this field. You are an author of an Article in this issue that describes a strategy to create sustainable polymers through the polymerization...
CHEMISTRY
In Style

Amazon Just Launched an Affordable Fashion Brand Focused on Sustainability

Over the past few years, more and more sustainable brands have emerged on the fashion scene. But one roadblock of ethically sourced clothing is that it sometimes comes at a higher price point — and while understandably so, those who can't dish out hundreds of dollars for one shirt might have no choice but to rely on more affordable alternatives. But Amazon's newest initiative may help bridge the gap: It just launched Amazon Aware, a sustainable fashion, home, and beauty brand that's both affordable and carbon-neutral.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Entrepreneur

15 Startups Contributing To Sustainability

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The effects of climate change has the world worried. With the melting of polar ice and frequent climate shifts, adopting sustainable options is now a necessity, maybe even late. The world is on the edge of doomsday as climate patterns have started to change leading to sea-levels rising, frequent forest fires, unexpected hail storms, etc. Madrid faced its heaviest snowstorm in 50 years as the temperatures plummeted and brought the transport in and out of the city to a halt. Cyclone Ana in Fiji just a month after category 5 Cyclone Yasaleft the Fiji islands in shambles. A dust storm resulted in schools being shut and flights being grounded in China. There are green business models for many startups in the country. However, the products that they offer are not sustainable in nature. The startups offering products that are sustainable are capturing the markets. People are more reliant on the forces of nature especially the sun as people have started adopting solar energy, wind energy and even hydro energy. The consumer of today is more aware than the previous generations and hence they are moving towards 100 per cent natural products which will contribute towards a greener and cleaner future. And sustainability is not constrained to the energy sector alone, but extends to the footwear as well as the beauty industry, among others.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Alpine Group’s Ashok Mahtani on Samples, Shorter Supply Chains & Scaling Sustainability

Click here to read the full article. In this Q&A, Alpine’s Ashok Mahtani discusses digital sampling’s benefits and limits and how to make sustainability more cost efficient. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalXDD Denim Takes 'Vintage-Friendly' Approach to Manufacturing JeansApparel and Textiles Led February's US Manufacturing GainsTransparent Cotton Sourcing: Best Practices for Supply Chain Management with the U.S. Cotton Trust ProtocolBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy