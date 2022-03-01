Red-White Spring Game set for BTN broadcast, 1 p.m. start on April 9

The Husker Spring Game now has a kickoff time in place, with it announced on Tuesday the April 9 scrimmage will start at 1 p.m. and be televised on BTN. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts said as of late last week about 37,000 tickets had been sold but he's hoping that number keeps on climbing. "Spring ball is when you find out who's going to play in the fall..." Alberts said. "Again, we haven't won any games. This new staff is undefeated. But I like their momentum. This is a really important spring for them. We're going to have to install a lot of new things, get a lot of new players up."

