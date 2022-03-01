Red-White Spring Game set for BTN broadcast, 1 p.m. start on April 9

The Husker Spring Game now has a kickoff time in place, with it announced on Tuesday the April 9 scrimmage will start at 1 p.m. and be televised on BTN. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts said as of late last week about 37,000 tickets had been sold but he's hoping that number keeps on climbing. "Spring ball is when you find out who's going to play in the fall..." Alberts said. "Again, we haven't won any games. This new staff is undefeated. But I like their momentum. This is a really important spring for them. We're going to have to install a lot of new things, get a lot of new players up."
The calendar has shifted to March which means spring practices for teams all around the country are quickly approaching. On Wednesday, Oklahoma officially announced when their spring camp would get underway with the first practice set for Tuesday, Mar. 22. This comes the week following spring break for classes, which...
Dominic Raiola wasn't going to miss this opportunity. Not if he could help it. When Nebraska began spring drills Monday, the former Husker center was on the sideline absorbing the action.
When the Iowa football program shops in the NCAA transfer portal, it isn’t necessarily looking for the shiniest car in the lot. It’s more about the fit for the Hawkeyes. Monday evening, Iowa welcomed an All-Patriot League tight end to the program. Steven Stilianos, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound Virginia...
As new Nebraska receivers coach Mickey Joseph rattled off players who are practicing in the slot position this spring, one name in particular stood out. Omar Manning, at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, is an intriguing figure at the position.
Iowa will be without forward Patrick McCaffery for Monday night’s home game against Northwestern. The school announced that McCaffery is dealing with a hip injury and is day-to-day. This season, McCaffery has appeared in 26 games. He averages 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 25.1 minutes per...
Nebraska volleyball will play a spring match against Kansas at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center on Saturday, April 23. The Huskers last played in Grand Island in the 2015 spring season, sweeping Kansas State in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,006. NU also played at the Heartland Events Center in 2011, topping Wichita State in five sets.
A little after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Arizona Wildcats burst out of the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center. They gleefully sprinted onto the Dick Tomey Practice Fields as “Crank That” by Soulja Boy filled the air. Football was back in Tucson, if only for a day. Arizona...
About 15 minutes into the first practice of spring Wednesday, the Arizona Wildcats entered hurry-up mode. Jordan McCloud threw a pass to the left sideline, where Tetairoa McMillan made a leaping one-handed catch. Later in the drive, McMillan made another nifty grab in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown.
On Friday, Tyler Badie will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as one of 324 players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. This comes one year after his former teammate Larry Rountree III would have if not for the pandemic. Rountree left 22.4 touches per game for...
Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association met for more than sixteen hours of labor negotiations Monday into the early hours of Tuesday morning. It appeared a deal might happen as MLB extended its deadline to Tuesday at 5 p.m. before beginning to cancel regular season games. But things...
Stanford women's soccer star Katie Meyer -- a Cardinal goalkeeper and a team captain -- has tragically died, the school announced Tuesday. She was only 22 years old. No cause of death was revealed. "Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters," university officials said...
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Ashtyn Veerbeek of Dordt University has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2021-22. Veerbeek, a junior, averaged 18.2 points per game and 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.1 assists. She shot 49.0 percent from […]
Nebraska baseball announced more television broadcast info for games in the coming months, including four contests that will be televised on Nebraska Public Media, formerly known as NET. Those four games include: Saturday, March 26 vs. Michigan, Wednesday, April 27 vs. Omaha and Saturday, April 30 vs. Iowa. Nebraska’s road...
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers' annual spring football game will kick off at 1 p.m. on April 9, Nebraska announced on Tuesday. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network, as part of a full day of NU coverage on BTN. The Nebraska baseball team will face Rutgers at Haymarket Park at 3:15 p.m. and will also be broadcast on BTN.
Do you remember when the Sioux Falls Stampede had a ice clearing brawl with the Sioux City Musketeers that even involved the goalies?. There is never any love lost when Sioux Falls and Sioux City tangle in sports and that fateful night about eight years ago had more of the same.
Like weather in late winter or early spring, the schedule for the Nebraska softball team has been a bit jumpy. The Huskers were originally scheduled to play in a tournament last weekend in Fayetteville, Arkansas, but ice and snow in Arkansas halted those plans and NU quickly scheduled a three-game series at Kansas that ended Monday. This weekend's forecast forced NU to alter the schedule of its first home games. NU will open against Wichita State on Thursday instead of Friday, leaving just Wednesday to prep after the team took off Tuesday.
