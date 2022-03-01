ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red-White Spring Game set for BTN broadcast, 1 p.m. start on April 9

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of the details for Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game were...

