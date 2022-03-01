ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur Live Commentary, 01/03/2022

goal.com
 1 day ago

That's all for today. Thank you for following our live coverage. Until next time, goodbye!. Middlesbrough will look to build on their momentum when they host Luton Town in the...

www.goal.com

WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Taki Minamino Double Gives Liverpool Lead Over Norwich City In FA Cup Fifth Round

A double from Taki Minamino sees Liverpool go 2-0 up at home to Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round, the second one being a wonder strike. Liverpool took the the time to open the scoring, after Norwich City gave just as they got in the opening 25 minutes. However, the home side soon showed their quality as they find the lead through Japanese forward Taki Minamino.
SB Nation

Leeds 0-4 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Wordle starting words

You’ve probably seen these squares on Twitter lately, or referenced in I don’t know how many other contexts. Wordle has swept the globe to the extent that the creator of the fun five letter word game has taken something that he created for his girlfriend and sold it to the New York Times for more than a $1m. Good for him!
CBS Sports

FA Cup fifth round: Live stream Chelsea, Liverpool, TV channel, how to watch online, start time, news, results

The action is already underway in the FA Cup fifth round with Championship side Middlesbrough having inflicted yet more misery on Antonio Conte, knocking Tottenham out of the competition and dooming them to another year without silverware. The Championship representatives will be joined in the hat by Crystal Palace and Manchester City, for whom Jack Grealish scored in a hard fought win away to Peterborough.
The Independent

Luton Town vs Chelsea prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea FC have endured a mixed bag in cup competitions over the past month - winning the Club World Cup for the first time before losing in the final of the Carabao Cup on penalties to Liverpool at the weekend - but a ninth FA Cup in the club’s history is still well within their sights.They travel to Championship side Luton Town for a fifth-round clash on Wednesday evening and Thomas Tuchel’s troops will be able to draw on their 3-1 victory over the Hatters in the fourth round of the competition 12 months ago. Luton are a team in...
The Independent

Peterborough vs Man City live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester City will look to keep their hopes of an historic treble alive as they travel to Championship strugglers Peterborough United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday evening.While the Premier League title and that elusive Champions League trophy are the main focuses for Pep Guardiola’s men this season, winning the FA Cup for the seventh time in the club’s history is also firmly on the agenda.Standing between City and a spot in the quarter-finals are a Peterborough side rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, eight points adrift of safety, without a league win since...
Absolute Chelsea

5 Things Learned: Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea | FA Cup

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side are through to the next round of the FA Cup following an away win at Luton. The first half saw Luton take an early lead through Reece Burke. Midway through the half, Saul equalised for the Blues. However, five minutes before halftime, Harry Cornick restored Luton's lead.
SkySports

Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham: Substitute Josh Coburn sends Boro into FA Cup quarter-finals with extra-time winner

Teenager Josh Coburn was the hero as Middlesbrough produced another FA Cup upset by knocking out Tottenham with a 1-0 extra-time victory in the fifth round. Boro dumped Manchester United out on penalties at Old Trafford in the fourth round and followed it up in style to beat Spurs, with 19-year-old Josh Coburn's 107th-minute strike settling the tie.
