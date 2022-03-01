ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

People On The Move

bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManoj Sule joins Burns & McDonnell with more than 30 years of experience in engineering...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Arizona developer seeking approvals for massive residential project on 326 acres in Gastonia

Documents show Suncrest Real Estate & Land is seeking to rezone more than 325 acres in Gaston County, where it is proposing up to 877 residential units at the site. Join us for a unique event that brings local residential real estate leaders together for an honest discussion about where the Charlotte region stands, and what lies ahead. See event details below.
GASTONIA, NC
bizjournals

Davis-based BioConsortia expands work with chemical giant Mosaic

After successful field trials last year, chemical giant The Mosaic Co. has expanded its collaboration with Davis-based BioConsortia Inc. to include major Asian food-producing countries. In December 2020, the two companies negotiated a deal where Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) got exclusive rights for BioConsortia's nitrogen-fixing microbial products for some major row...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Cisco explores ways to sweeten pay as it hunts for 5,000 more workers

Cisco Systems Inc. is offering workers and recruits more options in how they work and get paid as it deals with the declining appeal of stock options in a bear market. The San Jose networking giant is asking employees whether they want a bigger chunk of their compensation in base salary or in their performance bonuses. This is happening as it tries to grow its 79,000-employee workforce by 5,000 new hires this year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Chemicals#Burns Mcdonnell#Epc#Fep
bizjournals

Susan Martinez

Part of the Smith Schnider executive team, Susan Martinez will manage company marketing efforts and work toward project sales goals. With more than 25 years’ experience as a VP of sales and marketing with regional and national homebuilders, her expertise has long focused on the high-end range of the market. Susan has developed award-winning brand campaigns for multiple builders, with her teams having won 100+ awards for exceptional sales volume, marketing, product design and community planning.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
bizjournals

Attorney insights on decision tied to machinery, tools and patterns (video)

Reinhart shareholder Don Millis reviews the Wisconsin Tax Appeals Commission's decision on manufacturing standards and provides real world examples based on this decision. If you have any questions on this matter or another property tax issue, feel free to contact Don Millis or another member of Reinhart's State and Local Tax Team.
WISCONSIN STATE
bizjournals

Triangle's big CROs ride double-digit revenue growth into 2022

Two of the Triangle's largest contract research organizations saw double-digit revenue growth in 2021 as the pandemic continued to be a windfall for the pharmaceutical industry. And executives said they expect the strong growth to continue in 2022, thought not at such a rapid pace. Iqvia. Driven by a record...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bizjournals

Businesses have earned trust around DEI commitments. What’s next?

It should come as no surprise to any Atlanta-based business leader that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives remain high on the corporate priority list. Progress has been made as many companies have accelerated their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and I’m hopeful for the future. That being said, there is no finish line when it comes to DEI.
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

Brohn named a top homebuilder in Austin

More than 3,000 local families have found sanctuary within a Brohn home since Aaron Boenig and Adam Boenig started the business about 20 years ago — and the company has really been on a roll as of late with bigger numbers and customers raving about quality. That helped it earn an award as top local volume homebuilder during ABJ's 2022 Residential Real Estate Awards.
AUSTIN, TX
bizjournals

Gossett & Co. bringing Austin 2.0 to life

Few builders have had an impact on Central Austin living and landscapes as Gossett & Co. It was recently awarded a best custom homebuilder award as part of the ABJ's annual Residential Real Estate Awards program. Hear from the founders in this story and also gain access to ABJ's latest list of local custom homebuilders.
AUSTIN, TX
bizjournals

Austin Eastciders gets new leader

John Glick came to Eastciders with more than three decades of industry experience, including stints at Craft Brew Alliance and Anheuser-Busch. The company, a top 10 cider maker in the U.S., is busy developing new products. Plus, ABJ subscribers can access a data-packed list of startup accelerators that can help young consumer goods companies scale up.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy