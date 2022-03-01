People On The Move

Cisco Systems Inc. is offering workers and recruits more options in how they work and get paid as it deals with the declining appeal of stock options in a bear market. The San Jose networking giant is asking employees whether they want a bigger chunk of their compensation in base salary or in their performance bonuses. This is happening as it tries to grow its 79,000-employee workforce by 5,000 new hires this year.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO