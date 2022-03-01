Axiom Space VP defends private mission to the ISS: “We’re not space tourists”

The launch of a joint Europe-Russian mission to Mars this year is now "very unlikely" due to sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine, the European Space Agency said Monday. The agency said after a meeting of officials from its 22 member states that it was assessing the consequences of sanctions for its cooperation with Russia's Roscosmos space agency. The goal is to put Europe's first rover on the red planet to help determine whether there has ever been life on Mars. A test rover launched in 2016 crash-landed at Mars, highlighting the difficulty of putting a spacecraft on the planet. NASA's head of space operations said Monday that the agency is operating the International Space Station with Russian support and input, as usual. Flight control teams are still communicating, training, working together, Kathy Lueders said. "We as a team are operating just like we were operating three weeks ago. So, I just, um, the teams our flight controllers are still talking together. Our teams are still talking together. We're still doing training together. We're still working together. Obviously, we understand the global situation where it is, but as a joint team these teams are operating together," Lueders said.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO