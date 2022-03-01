ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axiom Space VP defends private mission to the ISS: “We’re not space tourists”

By Nathaniel Scharping
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAxiom Space is going where no private space company has gone before: the International Space Station. On Monday, February 28, the company detailed the AX-1 mission, the first-ever private mission to the ISS, currently slated to launch on March 30 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. But Axiom wants to make...

