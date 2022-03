There are movies that are meant to be passed down from generation to generation, from Dad and Mom to their kids or even Grandpa and Grandma to their grandkids. Right up there with The Princess Bride, Mary Poppins, Elf, 16 Candles, Stand by Me, E.T., The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and any number of animated classics is The Goonies. Truth be told, The Goonies is the wild card in the bunch. It’s loud and a hodgepodge of genres, and so, so, so very 1980s, not to mention a bit hammy. But, even if it’s not quite the sum of its many great parts, it’s a super-entertaining couple of hours for the family to share.

