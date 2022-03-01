ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

The Best Places to See the Northern Lights Around the World

By Joel Rabinowitz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTick the Northern Lights off your bucket list on one of these stargazing TRIPS by Culture Trip and other small-group adventures. The Northern Lights are one of nature’s most enthralling spectacles, illuminating the sky with ethereal green ripples – and sometimes hints of violet and red. In destinations such as Finland,...

Secret LA

5 Places To See Beautiful Cherry Blossoms Around Los Angeles

You don’t need to head to Japan or D.C. for a taste of the Sakura festival life. While L.A. may not be an obvious destination to marvel at cherry blossom trees, it still has plenty of blissful havens with clouds of pink blooms. These stunning dark-trunked trees are native to Japan but have come to represent a colorful spring greeting across the nation. The brief display lasts only a few weeks within March, with some lasting until early April (depending on the wind and rain), so don’t wait to see them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Northwestern

Best Place to See a Good View: Northwestern Lakefill

As compensation for the dumpster fire that is the quarter system’s unending barrage of exams, Northwestern gave us the Lakefill. Composed of 74 acres of reclaimed underwater land, the Lakefill was built to expand NU’s physical footprint. Today, it serves as a respite and community nexus for frazzled, burnt-out students. It is a foundational element of NU student culture: NorthwesternCore simply wouldn’t be complete without hammocks decorating each Lakefill tree the second the weather passes 60 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
cntraveler.com

The Best Airbnbs Around the World for Throwing a Micro Wedding

As we hum along amid the pandemic, DIY weddings, micro weddings, and elopements remain popular and continue to make sense for many folks looking to celebrate with a tight-knit group of family or friends. Bonus: These small scale weddings often double as destination weddings. While there are plenty of hotels, resorts, and wedding venues to choose from, only a handful of Airbnb properties are also bookable wedding venues—making a destination wedding more financially accessible than you might think. It's like getting married at your own house, but better: An Airbnb gives couples a high degree of control over the event compared to more traditional venues.
cntraveler.com

The Best Way To See The World Is By Sea

Princess vacations offer supreme ease of travel, eliminating the inconvenience of changing hotels and navigating transportation between cities. Unpack once and experience multi-city itineraries featuring award-winning shore excursions that showcase the best of each area. On board, energize with yoga on deck, or catch a Movie Under the Stars® snuggled up in a blanket with popcorn. Princess Plus® includes Wi-Fi and drinks, and also covers crew appreciation—which means the crew taking care of you is taken care of, too. MedallionClass® cruising adds personalized and contactless convenience, with touch-free boarding, keyless stateroom entry, and food and drinks delivered on demand anywhere you go on board. While land travel involves high costs for transportation, food, and things to do, cruising offers excellent value and comes with world-class dining, entertainment, and on-board activities all included in your fare.
Robb Report

Inside the Aurora Queen, the Most Luxurious New Place to Take in the Northern Lights

Click here to read the full article. Before creating Aurora Queen Resort, the new runaway hit of Finland’s Northern Lights season, Nina Rantanen and Pasi Sivonen had, in Sivonen’s words, “not built even a birdhouse before.” But what this husband-and-wife team had built over the course of nearly three decades together was one of Helsinki’s top home décor shops, its inventory famously informed by the couple’s love of travel and local craftsmanship. Of the ties that now bind Rantanen and Sivonen personally and professionally to artisans across the globe, arguably the strongest lead to Morocco, where Rantanen’s father was born and raised. So if you detect a certain...
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
