MLB Twitter rips Rob Manfred for practicing golf swing during lockout negotiations

By Ryan Chichester
 6 days ago

When you’ve been going at labor negotiations on and off for over a week, including into the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, the mind may start to travel elsewhere.

It seems to have gotten to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who was captured practicing the form of his golf swing in between trips over to the players side in Florida during CBA negotiations, just hours before the league-imposed deadline to reach a deal before games are canceled.

Manfred appears to be somewhere in the stadium where negotiations are being held, perhaps waiting on the owners to finish their own proposal or waiting on the players to get back to their side about their latest proposal. But regardless, Manfred’s time-killing act may not be seen in the best optics given how close to deadline the photo was taken, but it is hardly an uncommon motion for golfers to work on their swing during any free window of time.

But of course, with Manfred already under heavy fire for his role in what has been a frustrating back and forth of negotiating, the commissioner was ruthlessly trolled for his air swing:

