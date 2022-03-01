ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Finally Happening

By ScreenCrush Staff
 6 days ago
For decades now, people have talked about making a sequel to Beetlejuice. The 1988 horror comedy became a surprise hit for director Tim Burton, and helped elevate Michael Keaton into the upper echelon of ’80s comic leading men. Back in 2013, there were reports that Burton would return for Beetlejuice 2,...

Related
hypebeast.com

Brad Pitt To Reportedly Produce 'Beetlejuice 2'

Brad Pitt could reportedly be hopping on the Beetlejuice 2 train as a producer. According to reports, Pitt’s Plan B banner is looking to start production as early as Summer 2022. Jeff Sneider of The Ankler added that the 1988 film’s original stars, Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, are on board to reprise their roles as Betelgeuse and Lydia Deetz, while director Tim Burton will possibly return to helm the sequel.
MOVIES
I-Rock 93.5

A New ‘Beetlejuice’ Sequel Is in Development

Did somebody just say "Beetlejuice" three times? It's been 34 years since Michael Keaton first graced the screen as the wisecracking spirit attempting to rid a home of its new residents. But according to Deadline, Brad Pitt's Plan B production company is now in early development on a sequel. As...
MOVIES
People

What Really Happened to Bob Saget? New Details on His Final Hours

When Bob Saget checked into room 962 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida on Jan. 7, the 65-year-old comedian seemed to have the vitality of a man half his age. "He was cracking jokes, waving to people in the lobby," a hotel employee tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "When people asked for selfies, he would run over and grab their phones to take the pictures with them, joking the whole time. He was a ball happy, positive energy."
ORLANDO, FL
Elite Daily

Here's What Happened To Mallory And Sal In The Love Is Blind Finale

The contestants of Love Is Blind are put in a very tough position. In a short amount of time, couples are supposed to fall in love while in isolation pods, then get engaged and confidently decide to spend the rest of their lives together. It’s a lot to ask, and the couples often struggle to wrap their minds around such a big life decision. It seems like that was the case for Sal Perez and Mallory Zapata on Season 2 of Love Is Blind.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

'Beetlejuice' Sequel In the Works Thanks to Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt’s production company “Plan B” wants to bring “Beetlejuice” back to the big screen. The sequel concept is in its earliest stages as there is no word of a script yet. The production company is also set to produce “Parasite” director Bon Joon-ho’s newest film as well.
MOVIES
NYLON

Finally, Zoë Kravitz’s The Batman Press Tour Is Happening

And just like that, The Batman arriving in theaters is already right around the corner, and with every new film comes the highly-anticipated press tour — and all eyes are on Zoë Kravitz, who is taking on the role of Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman, alongside Robert Pattinson in the Matt Reeves-directed movie. We’re not only excited to see our favorite stars make their worldwide trip to promote their new work, but we’re most looking forward to seeing what Kravitz rocking on the red carpet.
MOVIES
PopSugar

What Happens to Fez in the "Euphoria" Season 2 Finale? 5 Theories

The Feb. 20 episode of "Euphoria" is utterly chaotic, and we loved every second of it! The penultimate episode of the Emmy-winning HBO series sees Lexi (Maude Apatow) putting on her eagerly anticipated school play based on the leading ladies of the show. From the casting of students who are the spitting image of Rue (Zendaya) and Co. and Lexi's interesting take on her life and the lives of those who are close to her, to the showstopping finale led by Ethan (Austin Abrams), the play is beautifully, artistically, and accurately executed by the younger Howard sister. But amid the magic, one thing is missing: Lexi's new flame, Fez (Angus Cloud). Though Fez promised to be there front and center to support Lexi, his reserved seat is empty throughout the episode.
TV SERIES
Mix 95.7FM

Jason Momoa Will Play ‘Fast & Furious 10’s Villain

Back in January, word hit the internet that Jason Momoa would be the latest beefy Hollywood star to join the Fast & Furious franchise for the saga’s upcoming tenth film. Fast 10 (the full ridiculous title has yet to be revealed) will be a two-part movie in the style of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. At the time the news broke, it wasn’t clear who Momoa was playing, or even whether he was going to be a good guy or a bad guy.
MOVIES
Mix 95.7FM

A Musical Remake of ‘Snow Day’ Is Coming

Nickelodeon Studios has begun production on Snow Day, a movie musical adaptation of the 2000 film of the same name. Filming has commenced in Montreal, and the finished product is expected to arrive on Paramount+ later this year. The new film will follow the plot of the original, which centers...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

All Of Us Are Dead Star Chan-young Says He Has No Idea What Happens to Cheong-San After The Finale

Yoon Chan-young reveals that he has no idea about his All of Us Are Dead's character's fate. Although Netflix has yet to renew All of Us Are Dead for a second season 2, fans already have a lot of questions and theories about how the zombie apocalypse story will continue , and one of the biggest mysteries is the fate of Cheong-san (played by Yoon Chan-young).
TV SERIES
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Dropped the Name of a Surprising Housewife Who Approached Her to Work on a Song

Not only is Kandi Burruss one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and is now also sharing her life on the new Bravo series Kandi & The Gang, which shows fans the inner workings of her Old Lady Gang restaurant, but she is, of course, a music icon. She's made history in the industry as a member of Xscape and a solo artist, as well as a prolific songwriter ("No Scrubs," "Bills, Bills, Bills," you get the picture). She is also the woman behind Kim Zolciak-Biermann's legendary track, "Tardy for the Party."
ATLANTA, GA
Mix 95.7FM

Lin-Manuel Miranda Says More ‘Encanto’ Is ‘A Question of When and Not If’

If you have or spend any amount of time with children, you no doubt are very familiar with Encanto, Disney’s latest insidious earworm-generating animated feature. The film didn’t do much in theaters last year, but its impossibly catchy soundtrack, with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, have become ubiquitous anywhere young people congregate and have access to an Alexa-enabled device. (Seriously; whoever invented the Echo clearly did not have children who bask in the freedom of being able to listen to whatever they want on repeat for hours on end.)
MOVIES
purewow.com

These 5 Things Need to Happen on This Week’s ‘Euphoria’ Finale So I Can Sleep at Night

Season two of Euphoria has not been easy on the nervous system. Each Sunday as I tune in for my poetically induced panic attack, I find myself artistically inspired, frightened, awe struck and wanting more. What else can you ask for from a piece of art, really? With Sunday’s finale fast approaching, here’s a (deeply unrealistic) list of things I’d like to see ﻿from the ﻿Euphoria ﻿finale so I can sleep at night:
TV & VIDEOS
