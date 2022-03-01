ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

North Carolina is ready for your 2021 income tax return

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZ3Ch_0eSfMThp00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina tax preparers, start your filings.

Delayed because of adjustments to the state budget that changed income tax rates, the North Carolina Department of Revenue declared itself open for business as of Tuesday to accept state income tax returns.

NCDOR employees have finished updating the rules and records, documents and systems and have begun accepting returns for 2021,

Earlier the department had said it was running behind because there were so many changes in the tax code. Those required not only systems changes but testing to ensure the various tax-filing platforms performed properly.

NCDOR encourages taxpayers to file electronically, if possible, and the release announcing the tax season said those who did so would receive acknowledgement of receipts.

The IRS reported that in 2021 about 195.2 million returns and other forms were filed electronically, which is about 81.3% of all returns and nearly 6% more than in 2020.

There were no immediate figures from the NCDOR about how many in North Carolina worked electronically, either through a tax service, an accountant or individually.

Some qualifying taxpayers can submit electronic returns for free at NCDOR.gov by using NCfreefile. Eligibility requirements for NCfreefile are available at: https://www.ncdor.gov/ncfreefile .

NCDOR publishes ste p-by-step guidance on how to file electronically and provides contacts and other resources to help mitigate problems that might emerge.

There have been some delays in filing deadlines the past two years because of COVID-19, but tax returns are due this year on April 15, the federal deadline.

However, the NCDOR’s release said that because of Emancipation Day, a new federal holiday being celebrated on April 16, any returns filed on or before April 18 will be considered on time and not subject to penalties.

Even if you file today, though, don’t expect your refund before April. You can check on the progress of that process at ncdor.gov .

FOX8 News

Senior Technology Training Program helps older adults in Greensboro get comfortable with technology

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The technology at our fingertips is changing faster than ever. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up especially through the pandemic, from scheduling a doctor’s appointment to paying bills.   It makes everyday tasks a challenge for some senior citizens.  A group of 15 older adults graduated from the first-ever Senior Technology Training Program in Greensboro […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

See the map of Greensboro’s new downtown social district, ‘The Boro’; ‘it’ll be a game-changer’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – People and business owners are adjusting to Greensboro’s “Border of Refreshments Outdoors” or “BORO” social district downtown.  It’s a first for Greensboro after the North Carolina legislature voted last year to let cities relax outdoor drinking in designated areas.   People packed the area sipping and strolling, stopping into local businesses with an […]
GREENSBORO, NC
