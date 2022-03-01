North Carolina is ready for your 2021 income tax return

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina tax preparers, start your filings.

Delayed because of adjustments to the state budget that changed income tax rates, the North Carolina Department of Revenue declared itself open for business as of Tuesday to accept state income tax returns.

NCDOR employees have finished updating the rules and records, documents and systems and have begun accepting returns for 2021,

Earlier the department had said it was running behind because there were so many changes in the tax code. Those required not only systems changes but testing to ensure the various tax-filing platforms performed properly.

NCDOR encourages taxpayers to file electronically, if possible, and the release announcing the tax season said those who did so would receive acknowledgement of receipts.

The IRS reported that in 2021 about 195.2 million returns and other forms were filed electronically, which is about 81.3% of all returns and nearly 6% more than in 2020.

There were no immediate figures from the NCDOR about how many in North Carolina worked electronically, either through a tax service, an accountant or individually.

Some qualifying taxpayers can submit electronic returns for free at NCDOR.gov by using NCfreefile. Eligibility requirements for NCfreefile are available at: https://www.ncdor.gov/ncfreefile .

NCDOR publishes ste p-by-step guidance on how to file electronically and provides contacts and other resources to help mitigate problems that might emerge.

There have been some delays in filing deadlines the past two years because of COVID-19, but tax returns are due this year on April 15, the federal deadline.

However, the NCDOR’s release said that because of Emancipation Day, a new federal holiday being celebrated on April 16, any returns filed on or before April 18 will be considered on time and not subject to penalties.

Even if you file today, though, don’t expect your refund before April. You can check on the progress of that process at ncdor.gov .

