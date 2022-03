With the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament just days away from starting, the title really is up for grabs. Sure, Boise State (24-7) won the regular season title, but only by a game over Colorado State, which moved into the AP Top 25 Monday at No. 23. The Rams (24-4) swept the season series against the Broncos, handing them two of their three league losses. Boise State, which is the top team in others receiving votes, also dropped a game at Wyoming (24-7), which finished fourth in the MW.

LOGAN, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO