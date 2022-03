We might not have invented a time machine yet, but if you want to go back in history, that's pretty much possible through photographs. So, if you've ever been curious about what homes in the United States really looked like between 1940 and 2000, get a glimpse inside them here. Bring on the floral upholstery, patterned wallpaper, and shag rugs!

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO