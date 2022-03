It's been nearly two years since visitors have been able to take in a show at the Grainger Sky Theater, gaze up at scale models of the planets contained in our solar system or look inside the tiny Gemini 12 capsule that brought a pair of astronauts to space and back. That will change on Friday, March 4 when Adler Planetarium officially reopens, welcoming guests back to the popular Museum Campus attraction—in fact, it's the final major Chicago institution to reopen after closing at the onset of the pandemic.

