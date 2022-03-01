ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Scotty Edward Burdick

 1 day ago
FULTON – Scotty Edward Burdick (Scott) passed away on Friday February 25, 2022, at Oswego Hospital. Scotty was born on January 9, 1976, in Oswego, NY, a son to Shirley Chavis of Laurinhill, NC and...

Oswego County Today

Evans Mills Raceway Park To Welcome Back Small Block Super Championship Series Twice In 2022

OSWEGO – The Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series is pleased to announce it will visit Evans Mills Raceway Park twice in 2022. The SBSCS will visit the 3/8 mile short track, located just outside of the Fort Drum Army Base in Northern New York State, on Saturday, May 14 and Saturday, September 17; each event will pay $1,000 to the winner.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

OCSD Board Discusses Mask Rule Changes

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education met on the evening of March 1, 2022, when it discussed face masks in the school district. Due to the ongoing boiler issues that have required high school students to move to a remote learning plan, the meeting was held at Leighton Elementary School. The meeting began with a moment of silence in honor of the people of Ukraine.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church Resumes Freewill Dinners

OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church will resume its freewill dinners on Sunday, March 6 from 4:30—5:30 p.m. The menu includes scalloped potatoes with ham, vegetable, roll, and a cookie. The dinner will be drive thru or walk thru only in the church parking lot. All are welcome. Donations will be accepted, but never expected.
OSWEGO, NY
Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report 2/7/2022

16:51:34 02/11/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST. Loc. of Arrest: W 1ST ST N & SCHENCK ST Agency: FPD. 21:53:00 02/08/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD 21:53:00 02/08/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT. Inmate Name: BURNSWICK, THOMPSON JR. Address: 9 HALSTEAD DR, FULTON,...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Announces Summer Day Camp At Camp Zerbe In Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, NY – A four-week summer day camp program is coming to Camp Zerbe in July. Located in Williamstown, the Oswego County Nature Park at Camp Zerbe is a more than 540-acre park owned by Oswego County and operated by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau that includes an interpretive nature center, pavilion, lodge, playground and other amenities. Oswego County Parks and Recreation will hold four, one-week summer camp sessions at the site each week this July for children ages 6 to 12.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
