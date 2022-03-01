Scotty Edward Burdick

WILLIAMSTOWN, NY – A four-week summer day camp program is coming to Camp Zerbe in July. Located in Williamstown, the Oswego County Nature Park at Camp Zerbe is a more than 540-acre park owned by Oswego County and operated by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau that includes an interpretive nature center, pavilion, lodge, playground and other amenities. Oswego County Parks and Recreation will hold four, one-week summer camp sessions at the site each week this July for children ages 6 to 12.

