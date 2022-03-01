Scotty Edward Burdick
FULTON – Scotty Edward Burdick (Scott) passed away on Friday February 25, 2022, at Oswego Hospital. Scotty was born on January 9, 1976, in Oswego, NY, a son to Shirley Chavis of Laurinhill, NC and...oswegocountytoday.com
FULTON – Scotty Edward Burdick (Scott) passed away on Friday February 25, 2022, at Oswego Hospital. Scotty was born on January 9, 1976, in Oswego, NY, a son to Shirley Chavis of Laurinhill, NC and...oswegocountytoday.com
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0