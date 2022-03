(COLLINGSWOOD, NJ) -- Symphony in C is thrilled to welcome back former Music Director Rossen Milanov on March 12th at 8:00pm at Rutgers University-Camden’s Gordon Theater Maestro Milanov led Symphony in C from 2000-2015, and currently serves as Music Director of the Columbus and Princeton Symphonies, among others. The brilliant young violinist William Hagen, who thrilled the audience in 2018 with his stunning performance of Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, returns to perform Sibelius’ Violin Concerto, Op. 47 in D minor. The concert closes with Brahms' powerful Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op. 68.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO