CarePlus NJ Awarded $525,000 Grant from NJ Department of Labor to Launch Pathways to Recovery Program for Bergen County Adults Impacted by Opioid Epidemic
Program to provide occupational and vocational services complemented by integrated addiction and behavioral health care. Paramus, N.J. (March 1, 2022) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, announces it has been awarded a one-year grant totaling $525,000 from...paramuspost.com
