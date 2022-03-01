ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

CarePlus NJ Awarded $525,000 Grant from NJ Department of Labor to Launch Pathways to Recovery Program for Bergen County Adults Impacted by Opioid Epidemic

Program to provide occupational and vocational services complemented by integrated addiction and behavioral health care. Paramus, N.J. (March 1, 2022) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, announces it has been awarded a one-year grant totaling $525,000 from...

The Hill

Politics of Russian oil ban fuels Democratic angst

The economic reverberations of a proposed ban on Russian oil and gas imports are fueling angst among Democratic lawmakers who are wrestling over what to do about rising prices, which have mushroomed into a big political problem for President Biden . Democratic and Republican lawmakers are coalescing behind a proposal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Netflix latest tech company to halt services in Russia

Netflix suspended its service in Russia on Sunday, becoming the latest tech company to halt or restrict its offerings in Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said. TikTok announced earlier in the...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know about the war in Ukraine

Two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion the United Nations refugee chief and the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday. U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees,Filippo Grandi, confirmed the figure as more headed for the borders. Poland has received more than 1.2 million Ukrainian refugees, the most of any nation, U.N. figures show.
POLITICS

