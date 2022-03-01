ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee to Meet With Lawmakers in the Senate

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden’s nominee for Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to meet with top Democratic and Republican Senators tomorrow. This will mark...

www.wfxb.com

POLITICO

Joe Biden has rejected another Trump request to shield a new set of White House records from the Jan. 6 committee. This time they appear to concern Mike Pence.

There's a Louie Gohmert tie here too. The specifics: In a Feb. 1 letter from White House counsel Dana Remus to the National Archives — which houses Donald Trump’s White House records — Remus indicated that a new tranche of documents sought by Jan. 6 investigators includes “communications concerning the former Vice President’s responsibilities as President of the Senate in certifying the vote of presidential electors on January 6, 2021."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PBS NewsHour

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Fox News Are Melting Down Over Biden’s Pledge to Nominate a Black Woman to Supreme Court

President Biden promised on the campaign trail that if he had the opportunity to nominate a new Supreme Court justice, he would nominate a Black woman. No one seemed to care at the time. Presidents had made similar pledges in the past. Ronald Reagan in 1980 pledged to nominate a woman to “one of the first Supreme Court vacancies in my administration.” Donald Trump in 2020 promised to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman, leading to the nomination and confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. But now that Biden is actually in a position to nominate a new justice to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Sen. Mitch McConnell denounces censure of 2 House Republicans; Rep. Kevin McCarthy dodges the question

WASHINGTON — Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said it was “not the job” of the Republican National Committee to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for participating in the House investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which he described as a “violent insurrection” in contrast to the party’s resolution characterizing it as “legitimate political discourse.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

