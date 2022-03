It's Dolly's metaverse. We're just living in it. Dolly Parton is the latest celebrity to make her foray into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). If you need a refresher on what exactly NFTs are (because, let's face it, does anybody really know what they are?), Forbes describes them as "digital asset[s] that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items and videos." Vended online and often purchased through cryptocurrency, the NFT's attraction is derived in its implicit "digital scarcity," since these files are usually pegged as one of a kind and allow the buyer to have ownership over the asset. It's also pretty lucrative, considering that $16 billion have been spent on NFTs since June 2017.

