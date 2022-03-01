ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mexico won't impose sanctions on Russia, López Obrador says

By Rafael Bernal
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkfiW_0eSfHj3c00

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Tuesday his country won't impose economic sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

"We are not going to take any sort of economic reprisal because we want to have good relations with all the governments in the world," López Obrador said at his daily news conference.

López Obrador was internally criticized for his reluctance to condemn the unprovoked invasion, with initial official Mexican reactions calling for dialogue between the parties.

A day after hostilities broke out, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard issued a statement condemning the Russian attack.

Mexico was among the 11 United Nations Security Council members to vote for a resolution condemning Russia's actions late last week.

Russia vetoed that resolution, and China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained.

Still, López Obrador on Tuesday seemed to sympathize with Russia's position, declining the possibility of imposing sanctions and segueing into what he called "censorship" of Russian state media.

López Obrador laid out his stance on sanctions in response to a question on Russian company Lukoil's local investments and Aeroflot's operations in Mexico.

His refusal to impose sanctions is rhetorical, as he lacks the power to impose sanctions akin to those imposed by Washington and some European capitals.

Mexico's sanctions regime is limited to restrictions on individuals and entities from accessing the local financial system in cases of money laundering and terrorist financing, and not geared toward broad financial restrictions with geopolitical reach.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Ebrard
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Economic Sanctions#Pez#Mexican#Russian#Lukoil#Aeroflot#European
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

SAS planning 'high-risk rescue of Zelensky': 70 UK's of elite soldiers join 150 US Navy Seals in training for 11th hour night mission to save Ukrainian leader... but ONLY if he requests it

The SAS is planning a 'high-risk rescue' of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky with 70 elite British soldiers and 150 US Navy Seals in training for an 11th hour late night mission, but only if he requests it. Soldiers at a remote base in Lithuania are understood to training with elite...
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

496K+
Followers
60K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy