The tech industry talks about boosting diversity, but research shows little improvement

By JooHee Han University of Oslo
Skagit Valley Herald
 2 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Donald T. Tomaskovic-Devey, UMass Amherst and JooHee Han, University of Oslo. (THE CONVERSATION) The U.S. tech sector is growing 10 times faster and has wages twice as high as the rest of the...

www.goskagit.com

