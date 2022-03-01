That’s So Gucci! Gamers are Pay Big Bucks for Designer Avatars

The Savoy hotel is nothing short of a London legend, one which has not just endured but positively thrived since its luxurious doors first swung open back in 1889. There are the decades of illustrious history, high-profile Royal visits, and endless glittering parties that secure “grande dame” status, but it’s the brand’s adaptability, creative flair and impeccable execution that have kept it at the top of its game. A prime example: the hotel transforming its flagship Royal Suite into what makes a very compelling claim for the coolest room in London, if not the world. The recently unveiled Gucci Suite is a feast for the senses, a fashion lover’s dream and a stroke of pure genius, while also being a heartfelt ode to the brands’ surprising shared history.

