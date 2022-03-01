ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

AbbVie Bolsters Neuro Platform with $1B Syndesi Buy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article© AbbVie Inc. All rights reserved. AbbVie has bolstered its neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative portfolio with the acquisition of Belgium-based Syndesi Therapeutics in a deal valued at up to $1 billion. With an upfront payment of $130 million, AbbVie gains Syndesi's portfolio of novel modulators of the synaptic vesicle...

