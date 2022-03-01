ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford man charged with child pornography

By Jack Baudoin
 6 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been charged with Child Pornography.

The Rockford Police Department was contacted on February 10 to investigate a report of sexual abuse to a juvenile, the department said. RPD’s Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident, and identified 22-year-old Jeramiah Edwards as the suspect. He was known to the victim.

In addition to two counts of Child Pornography, Edwards was also charged with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. He is currently in custody in the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges.

