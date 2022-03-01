King Princess shares views on International Women’s Day from a non-binary perspective

Alternative music is full of work created by strong and talented women and non-binary musicians, from Alanis , to Florence , to Halsey . We’ve seen Gwen Stefani and Shirley Manson shattering stereotypes in the 90s, the high emo energy of Hayley Williams and Paramore , and genre-defying newcomers like Billie Eilish , King Princess and WILLOW transform the way we view alternative music.

LISTEN NOW : King Princess talks with Audacy's Ashley O

They’ve inspired us to use our own voices together, working towards equality and against bias. This International Women’s Day , Audacy honors these artists by highlighting their songs and sharing powerful conversations with the voices who have shaped the genre - and are taking it into the future.

King Princess joined Audacy’s Ashley O . and spoke to her major feats as a musician. The Cheap Queen artist spoke about touring the country with Kacey Musgraves , her recent Ralph Lauren fragrance campaign, her 2019 Saturday Night Live debut and her upcoming sophomore album.

Start streaming She Sings , Audacy's Women's History Month station

For the “1950” singer, International Women’s Day is “interesting” from her perspective. “I wouldn’t necessarily say that I’m a woman. I think that as a non-binary person who has both participated in and observed femininity and womanhood, I’m obviously very grateful for our sisters who have led the way.”

Recently, KP has been thinking “a lot” about the Queen of Funk, Betty Davis , who died earlier this month. She explained that Davis, “is a very important, very iconic, woman in my life who has inspired me, and I suggest everyone who hears this, check her out.”

As a born and raised New Yorker, KP noted, “there’s like a couple of staples if you’re a musician or an artist that you wait your whole life for. For me, it was definitely SNL and then Madison Square Garden, so like I got to do those two things in the last couple of years. SNL was a huge one because I would say I’m more of a TV nerd than I am a music nerd.”

Earlier this month Ralph Lauren fragrance debuted their historic campaign which featured KP and her girlfriend, Quinn Wilson , as the main focal point. “Me and my girlfriend had a moment about it,” said the “Talia” singer. “We asked the Ralph Lauren team, ‘has there ever been some gays in this?’ and they were like, ‘no, you’re the first.”

KP continued, “then it kind of hit me…it’s one thing to put gay people in an ad, which is common now…, but I think it’s another thing also to like show queer love.” “When you’re a kid you’re looking at the many adverts and advertisements that you’re inundated with….and you don’t see yourself. It becomes this kind of void….you’re like ‘well if I don’t exist in this format….it’s hard to show people that queer love is possible.’”

While supporting Kacey Musgraves on her Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour KP told us she teased the prospect of new music many nights and added, “I do have an album that is done and being mixed right now, so I’m going to be putting out a single soon…those who have been to the show heard it. I’ve teased it a little bit on TikTok and Instagram.”

“I didn’t write much on tour,” revealed KP. “I’ve been mostly focusing on getting this album together and mixing it and also finishing the creative for it.” King Princess and her girlfriend have been collaborating on all the visual assets for her upcoming project, as Wilson is an artist and esteemed campaign and music video director.

“For this album especially, I feel really confident with the music and the way that the album came together,” shared KP. “After doing a couple release cycles, you start to realize, at least for me, like the thing that works best for me is being myself and looking like myself… all the creative feels very much close to my heart and very honest in its representation,” concluded KP.

Watch KP’s full interview above.

As Audacy spotlights powerful female voices who have helped shape the Alternative genre all week, follow conversations with some of the artists that have inspired equality and inclusion -- as we discuss what we can do to help keep it moving forward. Then, on March 8, hear featured female artists all day on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations !

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram