The Killers, Louis Tomlinson, Yungblud among artists canceling shows in Russia

As Russia continues to invade and attack Ukraine, more artists have canceled upcoming shows in Russia’s capital Moscow. The latest to cancel scheduled performances include The Killers , Louis Tomlinson , and Yungblud .

A rep for The Killers told TMZ that the rock band will no longer perform at Park Live Festival, which is held every summer in Moscow. The international music festival is set to take place June 17 to July 16. Updates regarding canceled acts are being announced via the festival’s website.

Louis Tomlinson was due to perform in both countries this July. The English singer had scheduled shows at Stereo Plaza in Kyiv and Crocus City Hall in Moscow. “Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are canceled until further notice,” Tomlinson shared on Instagram. “The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war.”

Yungblud also took to social media to announce his show cancellations. “I’m heartbroken to announce I will be canceling my Russian shows scheduled for this summer,” Yungblud posted on Twitter.

“Heartbroken because I know the vicious and brutal acts of the Russian regime in Ukraine over the past week do not reflect the attitudes and ideals of the beautiful people who I have met in Russia in the past..!” The “Strawberry Lipstick” rocker ended the statement by promising his Ukraine fans that he will come back as soon as he can.

Previously, Iggy Pop , Green Day , Bring Me The Horizon , HEALTH , and Russian rapper Oxxxymiron canceled live shows in Russia as well.

