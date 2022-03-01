ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Audacy's Friday Night Takeover with Kelsea Ballerini

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yVWw_0eSfGlQl00

Nashville stars are all lined up to join the Friday night party on Audacy!

Listen to your favorite Country music now on Audacy and check out Kelsea Ballerini Radio

Join hosts Rob + Holly as they kick the weekend off with today's hot Country artists like Kane Brown , Jimmie Allen , Jason Aldean , Chris Stapleton , Jordan Davis and more every Friday night from 7PM - Midnight.

Hanging with Rob + Holly this week is Kelsea Ballerini ! Listen on your favorite Audacy Country station .

Kelsea Ballerini has had some great company recently. Not only is the 28-year-old celebrating a recent nomination in the Music Event of the Year category at the 2022 ACM Awards for her #1 song, "half of my hometown" featuring Kenny Chesney, but she’s also readying for the duet of a lifetime.

Kelsea is scheduled to perform with the legendary Dolly Parton during next Monday’s award show and it’s sure to be a performance you won’t want to miss!

“Just a couple of East Tennessee girls getting ready to sing together at the ACM Awards,” Kelsea a captioned a sweet photo of her and Dolly on social media.

Dolly responded with a red heart emoji.

The pair will sing Dolly’s new song, “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans,” which is available everywhere now.

Kick-off your weekend with Rob + Holly + Kelsea Ballerini on your favorite Audacy Country stations this Friday night at 7PM. Plus, be sure to get your votes in for Rob + Holly's daily Top 7 @ 7 countdown !

