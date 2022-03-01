Listen to Audacy's Friday Night Takeover with Kelsea Ballerini

Nashville stars are all lined up to join the Friday night party on Audacy!

Kelsea Ballerini has had some great company recently. Not only is the 28-year-old celebrating a recent nomination in the Music Event of the Year category at the 2022 ACM Awards for her #1 song, "half of my hometown" featuring Kenny Chesney, but she’s also readying for the duet of a lifetime.

Kelsea is scheduled to perform with the legendary Dolly Parton during next Monday’s award show and it’s sure to be a performance you won’t want to miss!

“Just a couple of East Tennessee girls getting ready to sing together at the ACM Awards,” Kelsea a captioned a sweet photo of her and Dolly on social media.

Dolly responded with a red heart emoji.

The pair will sing Dolly’s new song, “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans,” which is available everywhere now.

