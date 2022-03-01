Less crime, more development: State of the City session covers Hagerstown highlights

Hagerstown's "State of the City 2022" video highlights growth in new homes, new businesses and commercial investment.

But two declines in crime rates got the biggest applause when the video was unveiled Tuesday in The Maryland Theatre on South Potomac Street.

The video quotes FBI statistics showing that the city crime rate has dropped 27.68% since 2014 and 9.14% from 2020 to 2021.

Mayor Emily Keller pointed to several reasons for the improvement, including community policing efforts by the city's officers. She also said the city is working with service organizations to provide mental health and substance abuse treatment options for low-level offenders.

"Feeling and being safe in Hagerstown is our No. 1 priority, and we are pleased to see the hard work of the Hagerstown Police Department showing itself in the statistics, as well as in the feelings throughout our neighborhoods," she says in the video.

The annual "State of the City" video has become an annual tradition for Hagerstown. The newest version, which lasts nearly 19 minutes, was shown during a breakfast gathering sponsored by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

After the video ended, Keller provided some opening remarks, then she and council members Kristin Aleshire, Bob Bruchey, Tiara Burnett, Tekesha Martinez and Shelley McIntire answered questions from the audience.

The questions dealt with topics that have been in the news, such as construction of the downtown stadium and the indoor sports facility, efforts to help people experiencing homelessness and relationships between the city and Washington County officials.

'My hat's off to you'

Before the panel discussion, Keller brought up the crime statistics again.

"I mean, HPD is short staffed, but can we talk about how they have not let that affect our community at all?" she asked as the audience applauded.

"They may be short staffed, but we absolutely have the best in the business and my hat's off to you guys. I appreciate what you do every single day. We know crime was an issue here. We all felt it. We all saw the statistics. We all saw, you know, the homicides that were happening, robberies, things that were scary, right? But we took it very, very seriously. We will continue to take it very seriously."

'We need to embrace that'

Among other things, the video points to improvements in and events at city parks, and efforts to improve neighborhoods.

It also lists some economic development highlights, such as NorthPoint Development's four-warehouse complex on Wesel Boulevard that already has created more than 1,000 jobs.

On the residential side, new home construction was up more than 150% in 2021 compared to the year before.

The video also features remarks by people who are investing in the city's core.

Those include David Blackmon and Jake Blackmon of Brunswick-based Smoketown Brewing, which is looking to locate in the former city market; Melissa Noel, co-owner of The Yard Shop, The Ice Cream Shop, Noel's Fire Protection and Noel Realty Holdings; and Erika Bell and Danielle Cassignol, co-owners of the Tribe Cold Press Juice Bar downtown.

"Ten years ago, I would not have, most likely, considered Hagerstown," David Blackmon says in the video. "But there's something in the air. … There is an energy."

Noel says some people's perception of downtown Hagerstown does not match the reality she and her customers experience.

"It's really nice to see things changing and a more diverse downtown Hagerstown," she says.

Bell points to the comparisons people make among cities, with Hagerstown often being weighed against communities such as Frederick.

She discourages such comparisons. Each community has its own strengths and opportunities, she says.

"We are Hagerstown downtown, and we need to embrace that," Bell says.

