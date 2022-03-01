ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Former UFC champ, WWE star arrested on attempted murder charge

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Reiner
KREX
KREX
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLihr_0eSfG8Hn00

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( WKBN ) – One of the most accomplished MMA heavyweight fighters in history is in custody after his alleged involvement in a California shooting.

Cain Velasquez was arrested Monday night after allegedly shooting a man, the San Jose Police Department said. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Velasquez is in the Santa Clara County Jail.

San Jose Police said that the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. Velasquez is set for a court appearance on Wednesday.

What is the ‘vacuum bomb’ that Russia is accused of using in Ukraine?

According to ESPN , Velasquez has a UFC record of 14-3. Velasquez won his first nine fights before defeating Brock Lesnar for the UFC heavyweight championship in October 2010. Velasquez lost the title to Junior dos Santos in November 2011 but beat dos Santos to win the championship for a second time in December 2012.

Velasquez’s last UFC appearance was a loss to current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in February 2019.

He joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2019 and lost to former UFC rival Brock Lesnar later that year, according to Bleacher Report . Velasquez was released from his WWE contract in April 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
San Jose, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KREX

Colorado Mesa pounds Adams State, 20-8

Mavericks score 16 unanswered runs After being down 8-4, the Mavericks scored 1 in the 5th, 1 in the 6th, 6 in the 7th, and 8 in the 8th inning. They finished with 20 hits. Robert Sharrar hit a grand slam in the 8th inning. the Mavericks sweep the 5 game series with Adams State […]
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Junior Dos Santos
Person
Cain Velasquez
KREX

Jokic, Nuggets regroup to beat Pelicans 138-130 in OT

(AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 30 of his 46 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and the Denver Nuggets rallied after squandering an early 21-point lead to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 138-130 on Sunday night.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ufc#Wkbn#Mma#Espn#Bleacher Report#Nexstar Media Inc#Westernslopenow Com
KREX

Ukrainian-Russian tennis duo support each other amid war

(NewsNation Now) Student-athletes Yuliia Zhytelna and Ekaterina Repina didn’t seem like such a unique paring just a week ago. However, things have changed drastically for these two tennis double partners at California State University-Northridge.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
WWE
KREX

Lady Mavericks start the season 2-0

Lady Mavericks dominate Fort Lewis The Lady Mavs get 4 goals from Regan Wentz, 3 from Ashton Whittle, and 3 from Taylor Jakeman en route to a 15-4 victory.
SPORTS
KREX

KREX

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy